UW-Superior Women’s Hockey Wraps Up First Week of Practices

The Yellowjackets will open their season next Thursday with an exhibition against St. Scholastica.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – While the college hockey season at the Division I level is already in full swing, Division III schools are just wrapping up their first week of practice. And that includes the UW-Superior women.

The Yellowjackets are coming in with a larger than normal roster, which includes a big freshman class and three fifth-year seniors. UWS was able to play a condensed schedule last season, which came with a lot of speedbumps along the way.

“I think the focus was a big part. Last year was so hard to focus with all the stops and starts of the season. Just so many disruptions and we persevered through that. But it’s really nice to have the focus where things are close back to normal and I think our attitude is just that. We’re just back to playing hockey,” head coach Dan Laughlin said.

