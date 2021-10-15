Bulldog Country Fair Kicks Off Homecoming Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. — UMD’s kicking off homecoming weekend at the Kirby Student Center with the Bulldog Country Fair.

The fair begins a weekend full of activities leading up to the homecoming football game. With food, lawn games and music, organizer say the event brings bulldogs together to celebrate and get excited for kickoff Saturday.

“It’s really nice to know that people enjoy it and that we’re able to make like a little difference and bring a little happiness, and help people de-stress a little bit too,” Sunna Mujteba, Traditions Chair, Kirby Program Board, said.

They’ll be tailgating at the homecoming game Saturday, UMD plays Concordia-Saint Paul at noon.