City of Duluth Celebrates Emergency Nurses Week

DULUTH, Minn.- It is Emergency Nurses Week, and the City of Duluth is honoring its nurses in multiple ways.

Other first responders and city officials show their appreciation of Duluth nurses with cards, an appreciation video, and a light display. Starting tonight, Enger Tower will be lit up with purple lights through Sunday.

Last year, purple was established as a color to represent all essential workers. In honor of nurses, the city decided to bring purple light to a monument known for its display of supporting different causes.

“These nurses and really just healthcare providers, in general, are working so hard to keep people safe we know that beds are low and hospitals ERs are full, and so we just wanted to do something that we could say thank you to nurses and everyone who is keeping people safe keeping people alive,” Duluth Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele.

The city is making an effort to recognize nurses as they continuously battle the pandemic alongside everyday emergencies.