College Volleyball: UMD, UWS Winners at Home; CSS Falls in Five Sets

It was a good night on the volleyball courts for the Bulldogs and the Yellowjackets.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball snapped a three-game losing streak as they defeated Minot State 3-0 Friday night at Romano Gym.

In other college volleyball action, St. Scholastica fell in five sets to Hamline 3-2 while UW-Superior knocked off Bethany Lutheran 3-1.