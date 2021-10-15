Duluth Public Library Adds New Toys to Checkout Collection

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Public Library is expanding its “Toy for Check Out” collection at its primary location.

The library has allowed children to check out toys for a while now, but they could purchase new items for the collection with the help of the Every Child Ready Duluth initiative.

The library offers the toys to be checked out as there are kids who may be too young to read a book on their own and want to allow them to play with interactive and educational toys.

“I think really that idea of children’s work, and way of learning is through play, so especially when they’re too young to read by themselves, they learning about the world through the things that they’re playing with,” said early literacy librarian Carmella Hatch.

Kids and adults can check out up to 12 toys for four weeks to be taken home. The Duluth Public Library is also accepting toy donations so they can offer a variety for different ages.