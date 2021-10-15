Food Banks Gearing Up for Holiday Season

They say there is typically more than enough food to go around.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — Food banks in the Northland are getting ready for the holiday season.

Throughout the pandemic, area food banks have had the tough task of helping more families out.

Even though food banks like Second Harvest North Central in Grand Rapids experience shortages every year around the holidays.

They say there is typically more than enough food to go around.

Lately, they have even started doing pop-up pantries throughout their seven-county region to help take a little bit of stress off of families.

“Obviously individuals and families have extra stresses that are put upon them. In Minnesota we have heating. We have vehicles that break down due to cold weather. Obviously, parents want to give their children an amazing holiday season. So they have extra pressures,” Second Harvest North Central Food Bank Development Director, Trisha Zimmerman says.

Currently, the North Central Food Bank offers 30 pop-up pantries a month.