Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Score for 10/15/21

Here's all of the action from Friday night, including wins for Northwestern and Duluth East.

MAPLE, Wis – The Northwestern football team defeated Cumberland 56-30 Friday night to win the Heart O’ North Conference regular season title. Here are other scores from around the Northland:

MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL — WEEK SEVEN

Duluth East 58, Duluth Denfeld 0

Pine City 36, Cloquet 8

Hermantown 42, North Branch 50

Rock Ridge 0, Grand Rapids 42

Two Harbors 63, Hibbing 0

Rush City 44, International Falls 14

Crosby-Ironton 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 22

WISCONSIN PREP FOOTBALL — WEEK NINE

Superior 14, Menomonie 42

Rhinelander 36, Ashland 18

Lakeland 20, Hayward 28

Winter/Birchwood 0, Northwood/Solon Springs 48