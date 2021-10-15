Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Score for 10/15/21
Here's all of the action from Friday night, including wins for Northwestern and Duluth East.
MAPLE, Wis – The Northwestern football team defeated Cumberland 56-30 Friday night to win the Heart O’ North Conference regular season title. Here are other scores from around the Northland:
MINNESOTA PREP FOOTBALL — WEEK SEVEN
Duluth East 58, Duluth Denfeld 0
Pine City 36, Cloquet 8
Hermantown 42, North Branch 50
Rock Ridge 0, Grand Rapids 42
Two Harbors 63, Hibbing 0
Rush City 44, International Falls 14
Crosby-Ironton 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 22
WISCONSIN PREP FOOTBALL — WEEK NINE
Superior 14, Menomonie 42
Rhinelander 36, Ashland 18
Lakeland 20, Hayward 28
Winter/Birchwood 0, Northwood/Solon Springs 48