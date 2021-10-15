Intersection Closure to Impact Essentia Health’s Downtown Campus

The Intersection Closure will Begin Tuesday, Oct. 19

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health says an intersection closure near the downtown Duluth campus will be impacting traffic for the next several weeks.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 19, the intersection of Second Street and Sixth Avenue East in Duluth will close.

The intersection will reopen the week of Nov. 22.

Ahead of the closure, crews will complete paving work on Fifth Avenue East to allow for the reopening of that roadway.

During this infrastructure improvement project, patient drop-off and pick-up will require extra time at Essentia.

Click here to monitor current routes, parking, and patient drop-off sites. Patients and visitors are urged to arrive early for their appointments.

The closure will run through November.