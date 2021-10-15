Lake Superior Stormwater Chalkfest Finale

DULUTH, Minn. — Today the city of Duluth’s first Lake Superior Stormwater Chalkfest initiative came to a close. 16 different groups, and over 300 students took part in this movement to draw attention to how our local waterways are impacted by the public.

Friday, the Harbor City International School took to Superior Street in hopes their art will catch the public’s eye, and that they’ll learn a bit in the process.

“The students and others who participated alike and it was a good opportunity for them to think about ways that they can be less impactful and be less stressful on our water resources” Ryan Granlund, Utility Program Coordinator, said.

The city of Duluth received a grant for the chalkfest, which started back in September.