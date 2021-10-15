Michigan Offense Too Much for UMD Men’s Hockey

Jesse Jacques scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs, who will face Providence in the Ice Breaker tournament's third-place game.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Michigan men’s hockey team would score five unanswered goals as they beat UMD 5-1 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

The Wolverines will face Minnesota State-Mankato for the championship.