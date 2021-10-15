North Shore Scenic Railroad Impacted by Supply Chain Issues

For the Remainder of the Season, All Monday Rides will be Canceled

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Scenic Railroad is inching closer to its final week of operation for the 2021 season.

For the remainder of this season, all Monday excursions have been suspended due to a lack of new parts and people to volunteer at the attraction.

Already, there’s a concern for next year.

The depot is looking to focus this winter on recruiting, training, and retaining new volunteers for the 2022 season.

After a difficult year due to the impact of COVID-19, now the museum is dealing with the same issues much of the nation is — a lack of parts and supplies to repair its locomotives.

“We are dually challenged for the parts we use every day that are new and the supply chain interruption and also trying to find parts for antique equipment that we run on our North Shore Scenic Railroad and restore in our Lake Superior Railroad Museum,” said Ken Buehler, executive director of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.

Aside from the parts problem, North Shore Scenic Railroad is looking for skilled volunteers for next season.

They pay for all training and equipment.

