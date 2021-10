Ryan Hendry Named New Superior Baseball Head Coach

Hendry worked under Don Dembroski, who retired back in August, for the last 15 seasons.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Ryan Hendry has been named the new head coach of the Superior baseball team.

He takes over for Don Dembroski, who retired back in August after over two decades with the program.

Hendry worked under Dembroski for the last 15 seasons, as well as four years as a player.