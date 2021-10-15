Spooky Halloween Treats At Rocky Mountain Chocolate

DULUTH, Minn. — Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Canal Park is getting in the Halloween spirit with black cat and monster caramel apples, among other creepy characters.

They have about 6 different designs for these staple holiday sweets, but also offer a wide variety of other fall treats like pumpkin fudge, pumpkin spice caramels and toffees, and different fall themed apples.

“One of my favorite parts of this job is being able to dress things up for people like a birthday gift, anniversary gift, a thank you gift, or special holiday items, those are some of my favorite things to do. There’s just always something creative to do.” Andrea Flinner, Shift Lead, said.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate sells out of these special holiday apples fast, and they ask that you pre-order them ahead of time.