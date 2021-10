UMD Women’s Hockey Shutout by Wisconsin at Home

The Bulldogs will take one day off before getting back at it Sunday to try and split the series. Puck drop is set for 1:01 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team struggled to get any offense going as they were blanked by Wisconsin 3-0 Friday afternoon at Amsoil Arena.

