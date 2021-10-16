Esko Girls Soccer Season Ends in Section Semifinals

ESKO, Minn. – The top-seeded Esko girls soccer team had plenty of chances but couldn’t find the back of the net in regulation as Legacy Christian forced overtime. The game would stay scoreless and go to PKs where Legacy Christian then pulled off the upset in PKs 3-2 to advance to the section 7A title game.

The Eskomos outshot the Lions 30-1 in regulation but Lions goalkeeper Kaisa Niska made multiple great saves to force overtime. Legacy Christian scored their first two PKs, then the Eskomos scored two but Erin Storhaug made the final one to advance the Lions.

Legacy Christian will face Proctor, who defeated Duluth Marshall 2-1 in the other semifinal, in the section title game on Tuesday.