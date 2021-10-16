‘Paint ‘Til You Faint’ at Pottery Burn Celebrates National Paint Your Own Pottery Day

People could pick and design their own pieces for about 12 hours, which staff then glaze and burn for pick up 7 days later.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Pottery Burn Studio in Superior celebrated National Paint Your Own Pottery Day with a marathon event Saturday.

From 11 a.m. until midnight the 7th annual Paint ‘Til You Faint featured pizza and a pajama party.

People could pick and design their own pieces which staff then glaze and burn for pick up 7 days later.

Owner Amanda Korhonen said it’s a great art challenge to do with friends.

“It’s a power-through marathon, absolutely. It’s just something fun you can have a girls’ day and really be able to relax, take some time to do some longer projects, so bigger projects,” said Korhonen.

“Anything handmade really goes a long way,” she said. “You put that extra effort into it and that extra thought behind it, rather than just going down and buying another sweater that somebody might have that might fit them.”

The owner there says the recent supply chain crisis has caused them to run short on their small party animals. But for now, plenty of Fall and Christmas pieces are available.