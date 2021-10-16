St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect Confesses to Double Homicide in Culver Twp., Shoots Himself After Chase

CULVER TWP, Minn.- Authorities with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double homicide, to which the suspect confessed to during a pursuit before shooting himself in the vehicle.

According to officials, St. Louis County 911 received a call from a father around 1:00 a.m. Saturday to check on his adult son in rural Culver Township, north of Brookston.

The reporting party responded to the residence and arrived before deputies. finding a man dead outside. Deputies arrived and found a second man dead outside as well.

While authorities were responding, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper observed a vehicle moving near the scene, and tried to perform a traffic stop. The driver fled and a short pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, officials said the lone male driver was determined to be the homicide suspect. He called 911 and confessed to the murders during the chase, and indicated he wanted to kill himself.

Authorities utilized a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) and the vehicle skidded into the ditch near Big Lake Road and Twin Lakes Drive.

Within the vehicle, officials said, the driver shot himself. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities will release the names of those involved once family members have been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any additional suspect and believes there is no further threat to the public. Anyone with information regarding his investigation is asked to call 911 or the SLC Sheriffs Office Investigative Division at 218-336-4350.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and their Crime Scene Team is assisting the Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. The following agencies also assisted: the Fond du Lac Police Department, the Cloquet Police Department, the Carlton County Sheriffs Office, and the Minnesota State Patrol.