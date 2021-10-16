UMD Football Tops Concordia-St. Paul For Third Straight Win

The Bulldogs didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, where Logan Graetz threw two touchdown passes to seal the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 18 UMD football team struggled to get much going early but found their offensive rhythm late, scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to get the 33-13 win over Concordia-St. Paul.

Curtis Cox did all of the scoring for UMD early, making four field goals, the longest from 52 yards out, to give UMD the lead. Logan Graetz and John Larson split time at quarterback, with Graetz completing 15 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

UMD improves to 6-1 on the season and will host Bemidji State next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m.