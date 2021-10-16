UMD Men’s Hockey Wraps Up Ice Breaker With Win Over Providence College

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 5 UMD men’s hockey team scored twice in the second period to get the 3-2 over win over Providence College in the consolation game of the Ice Breaker Tournament.

Dominic James netted his first collegiate goal while Jesse Jacques and Noah Cates also scored for the Bulldogs. Ryan Fanti made the start in net and finished with 26 saves.

In the other game of the day, Michigan defeated Minnesota State Mankato 3-2 to claim the Ice Breaker Championship.

UMD will be back in action next weekend for a home-and-home against the University of Minnesota. Friday’s game in Minneapolis is set for 7:00 p.m., with Saturday’s puck drop set for 7:07 p.m. at AMSOIL Arena.