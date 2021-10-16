UMD Volleyball Dominates University of Mary for Second Sweep of Weekend

Cianna Selbitschka led the way with 14 kills as the Bulldogs swept the Marauders.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team dominated the University of Mary on Saturday, getting the 3-0 win (25-18, 25-18, 25-16) for their second sweep of the weekend.

Cianna Selbitschka led the way with 14 kills while Samanath Paulsen finished with nine. Madison Gordon recorded 37 assists.

UMD improves to 12-7 (5-6 NSIC) and will be back in action on Friday at MSU Moorhead.