‘Boo at the Zoo’ Trick or Treat is a Success

DULUTH, Minn. — Record breaking crowds came through the gates Saturday for the first day of Lake Superior Zoo’s, ‘Boo at the Zoo’.

With capacity limited to 1,100 last year because of the pandemic, the Lake Superior Zoo is happy to have those limits lifted this year so families can enjoy their annual event to its full potential.

And on day one of ‘Boo at the Zoo’, they’re already seeing more in the first few hours than they did daily in 2020.

“It’s about 12:40-1:00 we’ve already seen over 1300 people and it’s exciting to be able to share this fun and safe event with more people this year,” Haley Cope, CEO of the Lake Superior Zoo said.

Visitors of all ages dressed up in their best halloween costumes to trick or treat at the various stations and visit all of the different animals too.

“My favorite part about ‘Boo at the Zoo’ is seeing so many visitors, kids families everyone all ages able to connect with our animals during a fun and special event,” Cope said.

The zoo requires everyone indoors to wear masks but on the grounds it’s not enforced. ‘Boo at the Zoo’ happens over the next two Saturdays from 10 to 4.

Tickets are available online, or at the gate.