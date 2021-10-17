Denfeld Soccer Teams Host Annual Spaghetti Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn. — The Denfeld boys and girls soccer teams hosted their annual spaghetti dinner Sunday at Mr. D’s, and got the opportunity to connect with fans and families over some great Italian food.

This dinner serves as one of the most popular fundraisers of the year for the Hunters. They had a silent auction with different donated items, and the dinner cost $6 to the public where all money raised goes back to the teams, helping them with away game accommodations, and new gear.

“It’s a great experience, kids need to learn more than just the math and the reading, they need to learn how to interact with people in the community, and this is a great way because they’re greeting people, they’re serving them, they’re cleaning up the table like they’re all in there with a smile on and having fun,” Kristin Regas, a Member of the Denfeld Boys Soccer Booster club, said.

Each team is expected to receive at least $1,000 from Sunday’s fundraiser.