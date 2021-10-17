Duluth Denfeld, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Boys Soccer Set to Face Off in Section 7AA Championship

This is a rematch of last season's first-round section playoff game, where the Hunters stunned the Lumberjacks. Kickoff on Tuesday is set for 8:00 p.m. at Public Schools Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last season, the Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team stunned Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, knocking out the top seed in the first round of the section playoffs on their way to winning the section title. Now a year later, we get that rematch, this time in the section title game.

This year, the Hunters are the top seed and the Lumberjacks are the three seed. With no state tournament last year, the Hunters are extra motivated to win on Tuesday and get to state. But they know that they can’t think too far ahead, because the Lumberjacks are going to come in hungry.

“We’ve got to deal with that pressure. It is a little strange to be at the top, the top of the leaderboard this year but we just have to deal with the pressure, we’ve got to use it,” Denfeld defender Lukas Mayne said.

“Yes, we’re the higher seed this year but that means nothing. We’ve just got to go in knowing that if we play our game and stick to our game plan, we can be successful,” Denfeld head coach Scott Anderson added.

The Hunters got the 1-0 win when the two teams met a few weeks ago, but the Lumberjacks haven’t lost since and are riding a 5-game win streak.

“We’ve been playing definitely better than earlier and we’ve really, with our formations and stuff that we’ve changed, locked in and we want our revenge. Especially from last year, we want our revenge,” CEC midfielder Ryan Tomsche said.

“Peaking at the right time, you know it’s cliché but we kind of stumbled along the way early and kind of figured out where we should move some people and we have some real weapons up top that we put some real confidence in and now I feel like we’re playing really well,” CEC head coach John Sundquist added.

Kickoff from Public Schools Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.