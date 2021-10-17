UMD Women’s Hockey Falls to Top-Ranked Wisconsin in Overtime

Anna Klein and Elizabeth Giguere each scored twice while Gabbie Hughes recorded four assists for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 7 UMD women’s hockey team continued to battle No. 1 Wisconsin on Sunday and forced overtime, but Casey O’Brien scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Badgers the 5-4 win.

Emma Soderberg finished with 26 saves.

The Bulldogs did take a point from the Badgers but fall to 2-4 on the season. UMD will play at new Division I program St. Thomas on Saturday and Sunday. Puck drop on both days is set for 2:01 p.m.