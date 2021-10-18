All Aboard! The Great Pumpkin Train Returns MEA Weekend

The Great Pumpkin Train Runs Along the North Shore Scenic Railroad Oct. 21 - 24

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Scenic Railroad in Duluth is thrilled to be bringing back the annual Pumpkin Train Express Oct. 21 – 24.

Each passenger will have the chance to pick out their own pumpkin to take with them.

The train ride is about 90 minutes total. Passengers will return to the Duluth Depot where you can stay all day to tour the railroad museum (included with your tickets and open until 5 p.m.). All the great exhibits will be in the museum, along with LIVE music in the outdoor boarding area.

Pricing starts at $20 per ticket Thursday & Sunday (ages 3 and up), $5 additional on Friday & Saturday (peak days). Reservations are strongly suggested.

Tours can be booked for the following times: 10:00 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 2:20 p.m. or 3:50 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.