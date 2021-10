Cloquet Volleyball Sweeps Duluth Denfeld on Senior Night

The Lumberjacks will close out their season tomorrow night at Hermantown while the Hunters will host Proctor in their season finale.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet volleyball team picked up their 18th win of the season as they swept Duluth Denfeld 3-0 Monday night on their Senior Night.

