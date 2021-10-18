Communication is Key in Section Championship Game for Proctor Girls Soccer

The Rails will face Legacy Christian Academy Tuesday at 7 o'clock in Esko.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Tuesday, the final step to the state tournament begins for several Northland soccer teams as we’ve got section title games taking place. One team that’s looking to keep the good times rolling is the Proctor girls.

“We told them from the start that communication is key and the louder the team is, the better they’re going to show on the field. We said positivity from the start. We don’t anything negative on the field so just keep each other going on the field the whole time,” head coach Amy Masterson said.

The Rails will face Legacy Christian Academy, who upset top-seeded Esko in the semi-finals on penalty kicks, despite finishing the match with just one shot on goal.

“Esko was #1, but clearly everyone can be taken out. We all need to have a good game. We need to show up, have good attitudes, be able to do all this kind of stuff and we’ll be able to beat Legacy,” said forward Kelsey Tangen.

The Section 7A championship game will take place at Eskomos Stadium at 7 p.m.