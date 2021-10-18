Gov. Walz Announces Gift Cards, Shot at Scholarships for Vaccinated 12-17 Year-Olds

Those between the ages of 12 to 17 can get a $200 VISA gift card if they get vaccinated, and a shot at one of 5 $100k scholarships

ST. PAUL, Minn.- Governor Tim Walz just rolled out a new incentive program for Minnesota pre-teens and teens to get the COVID vaccine.

The program is called “Kids Deserve a Shot.”

Those between the ages of 12 to 17 can get a $200 VISA gift card if they get vaccinated.

The Governor says with covid-19 cases surging in the state right now, the more 12 to 17-year-olds and eventually younger kids who get vaccinated, the more control we’ll have on the pandemic and the delta variant.

“If we go after this with our 5-11 year-olds, get the rest of our kids and up that number of adults in this, as Dr. Fauci said yesterday, we can stop the 5th waves,” Walz said.

Those 12 to 17-year-olds will also get a shot at winning five college scholarships worth $100,000 each, which they have until the age of 28 to use at any public or not-for-profit private Minnesota institution.

Students already vaccinated will also be entered into scholarship drawings.

“The focus of the conversation today is on the incentives, but the overall impacts of this, that we’ll have on the increasing number of vaccinated students, is and should be the real focus here,” said Dennis Olson, Commissioner with the Office of Higher Education.

Registration opens November 9th, and the five scholarship drawings will be weekly starting November 15th.

Right now, half of the kids between the ages of 12 to 15 in the state have gotten the shot, along with less than 60% of 16 to 17-year olds.