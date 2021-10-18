Gov. Walz Launches “Kids Deserve A Shot” Vaccine Incentive Program

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Monday, Governor Walz announced the launch of the “Kids Deserve a Shot” vaccine incentive program in an effort to encourage Minnesotans 12-17-years-old to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the governor’s office, the program consists of two sets of rewards: a $200 Visa gift card for 12-17-year-olds who start and complete their vaccine series over the next six weeks, and five drawings of $100,000 Minnesota college scholarships for any Minnesotan 12-17 years old with a complete vaccine series.

“Our administration is dedicated to doing everything we can to keep our kids safe during this pandemic — and that includes working to get as many Minnesotans vaccinated as possible,” said Governor Walz. “We’re launching this program to help reward teens for doing their part by getting fully vaccinated and keeping our schools, community, and state safe. If you haven’t started your vaccine series yet, do it now and get $200 in your pocket. And to every Minnesota teen across the state: Get fully vaccinated and get your shot at a $100,000 college scholarship.”

The incentive program is the latest effort to encourage teenagers across the state to get fully vaccinated and increase vaccination rates among adolescents.

According to a Monday press release, currently, only 50% of Minnesotans 12-15 and less than 60% of Minnesotans 16-17 are fully vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rates of all eligible age groups.

Governor Walz authorized $12.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for the “Kids Deserve a Shot” incentive program.

Rewards include:

$200 Visa Gift Card

To encourage those who have not yet started their vaccine series, Minnesotans 12-17 years old who start and complete their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series between October 18 and November 30 will be eligible to receive a $200 Visa gift card. In order to be eligible, Minnesotans 12-17 must receive their first dose between October 18 and November 9 and receive their second dose by November 30. Parents/Guardians can register their 12-17-year-old once they have completed their two-dose series. Registration for the $200 Visa gift card will open at 8:00 a.m. on November 9, 2021, and close at 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2021.

All Minnesotans 12-17-years-old who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series at any point can enter for a chance to win a $100,000 Minnesota College Scholarship. The State of Minnesota will hold five drawings of $100,000 for five students to attend any public or private non-profit higher educational institution in the state of Minnesota. Kids 12-17 must receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine before being entered into the drawings. All Minnesotans 12-17 who have completed their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series at any time in 2021 are eligible for the drawings. Minnesotans who enter the $100,000 Minnesota College Scholarship Drawings will also be entered to win other fun Minnesota experiences. Minnesota experience drawing details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Parents or guardians must enter their 12-17-year-old by the entry deadline to be eligible for the following drawing(s). Once a kid is entered, they will be included in all following drawings. The drawings will be conducted by the Minnesota State Lottery.

