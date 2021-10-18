Kitchi Gammi Park Lakewalk Trail Extension Now Open

DULUTH, Minn. — The New Brighton Beach lakewalk trail extension is now open to the public.

The paved trail is for bicycle and pedestrian use.

City officials say the new section of trail is an extension of the existing lakewalk connecting to bike route 41 which follows scenic highway 61 from Duluth to Two Harbors.

Brighton Beach will fully close in the spring of 2022 due to shoreline restoration, construction, and installation of new park amenities.

No events will take place at the park until the spring of 2023 at the earliest.