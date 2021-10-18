Mayor Larson, City Officials to Talk Snow Emergencies in Virtual Public Meeting Tuesday

Officials say they're posed to declare the city's first-ever snow emergency this winter.

DULUTH, Minn.- With winter around the corner, the City Of Duluth is hoping to get information out on navigating parking and emergency plow routes to avoid tickets and fines.

Mayor Emily Larson and city staff will host a “City Hall in the City: Let’s Talk about Snow” meeting Tuesday evening.

So they want to give the public a heads up on how to check on parking changes, how to avoid getting a hefty ticket or being towed, and snow removal requirements to keep sidewalks accessible.

“It’s gonna be really all about getting the information out there that folks need to be able to navigate this winter season, whether it’s on the snowplow operations-side, sidewalks, and other snow removal,” said Alicia Kozlowski, Community Relations Officer.

Residents are encouraged to email questions to the city ahead of time.

Tuesday’s City Hall in the City session at 6 p.m. can be accessed through the City Of Duluth’s Facebook page.