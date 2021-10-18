Proctor Police Chief: County Atty. To Receive Football ‘Misconduct’ Investigation This Week

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor’s police chief told FOX 21 on Monday that his investigators worked on police reports over the weekend to wrap up their investigation into criminal misconduct allegations involving some members of the high school’s football team.

Chief Kent Gaidis expects to hand over his department’s reports this week to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges, which is when more specific details of what all went down is expected to become public.

Meanwhile, proctor’s football season has been canceled and longtime coach, Derek Parendo, recently resigned by saying he’s being used as a scapegoat over the incident.