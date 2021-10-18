Traveling Trophy Added to CSS-UWS Women’s Soccer Match-Up

Both coaches also agreed that if the match ends in a tie, they will play a penalty shootout to determine who gets to take home the "Golden Anchor".

DULUTH, Minn. – One of the best rivalries in the Northland is the bridge battle between St. Scholastica and UW-Superior. Tuesday, the women’s soccer teams will go head to head and although they don’t play in the same conference anymore, they’ve found something special to play for.

The rivalry match-up will now a feature a traveling trophy: the “Golden Anchor”. The anchor is meant to symbolize the ships that sail through the St. Louis Bay. It was donated to Saints head coach Dave Reyelts by family friend Tom Mackay.

“Tom’s a retired Navy, retired Vista Fleet captain. He has a large ship wheel in his front yard. Knowing him through my family, I knew that he had seafarer stuff in his house. I reached out to him and really appreciate him putting together the Golden Anchor for us,” said Reyelts.

“We definitely, both Dave Reyelts and I, wanted to symbolize that significance and how much of a rivalry it is, even if we’re not still in the same conference. So it’s awesome to have that symbol, something to play for, something to really strive for and achieve,” UWS head coach Allison DeGroot said.

Both coaches also agreed that if the match ends in a tie, they will play a penalty shootout to determine who gets to take home the golden anchor. The action begins Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at Saints Field.