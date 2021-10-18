Trunk or Treat Returns to Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn.- The popular community event, “Trunk or Treat,” will be returning to Canal Park on October 31.

A little over 50 organizers and other community business owners are decorating the trunks of their vehicles for Halloween. They will be passing out candy to trick or treaters from noon to 4 p.m.

Not only will kids get candy, but each participating organization will be giving out children’s books regarding their business or organization.

Last year, thousands of people came out for the event, and organizers are hoping to see even more trick or treaters out and about.

“Community event for both sides, for the youth but also for the parents to learn about different services and things that are around in the city,” said Program Director of Neighborhood Youth Services Pez Davila.

The Halloween community event is also looking for more businesses and organizations to participate in the drive-by event. For more information, check out their Facebook page.