Two Juvenile Girls Injured in Cass County ATV Crash

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – Two juvenile girls were injured Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash in Cass County, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of an ATV crash on the Bull Moose Trail, in rural Backus, Minnesota around 12:50 p.m. Saturday.

When first responders got to the scene they learned that a 2017 Honda ATV had left the trail and struck a tree.

The driver of the ATV, a 14-year-old girl, of St. Cloud, was transported via helicopter to a St. Clous hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger, a 9-year-old girl, also of St. Cloud, was treated on the scene.

Authorities say the girls were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were Backus Responders & Fire, North Memorial Ambulance, and North Memorial Air Care.