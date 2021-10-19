Artists Create Mural To Support Fire-Damaged Bar & Grill

DULUTH, Minn. — Spoon’s Bar and Grill in Duluth is getting closer to reopening.

This after two fires in August and September caused over $400,000 worth of damage to the building.

Now, the restaurant is getting a special new makeover on its siding.

“It’s amazing how the smallest things in life mean the most ya know,” Spoon’s Bar & Grill Owner, Solomon Witherspoon says.

The canvas being painted along Spoon’s Bar and Grill in Lincoln Park is no small feat.

“I really think that it’s honestly going to be a mural of Duluth. You’re going to have music, you’re going to have originality, you’re going to have characters and community,” Witherspoon says.

With local artists volunteering their time adding more to the outpouring of support the restaurant has received from the community since the fires happened.

“The support of the community has been amazing. I want this to be a big part of the community.” “I’ve known Solomon since we were in junior high. Seeing him succeed helps give me a boost in my art career ya know,” Duluth Artist, Eric Horn says.

The restaurant is still months away from opening the kitchen, but Witherspoon says opening the bar in a few weeks is the first step to get back to interacting with the folks he loves to see.

“When you think of spoons. I literally want you to think of a backyard barbeque to where everyone is welcome and the only thing anyone is going to do is have a good time,” Witherspoon says.

With this mural adding more of the culture owners of the restaurant are looking for bringing joy to everyone who enters the building.

“When you come into Spoon’s and if not on the piano you can be sure I’m walking around singing to all the customers that walk in. I touch every single table that walks in. I make sure I tell them, thank you,” Witherspoon says.

As cleanup in the kitchen continues with the help of employees volunteering their time to make sure the job gets done.

“I was like: you don’t need to pay me. Solomon had my back whenever I had nobody to help me out. I just had his back from a friendship perspective,” Spoon’s Employee, Oscar Arreola says.

Witherspoon knows through the words of his father that even though he has been working around the clock, all his hard work will pay off.

“Once a task has once begun. Never leave it until it’s done. Be it labor great or small. Do it well or not at all. So what we’re doing here is magical man,” Witherspoon says.