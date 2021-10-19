Carlton County Advocacy Group Created to Promote Animal Shelter Need

The group of almost 200 members held their first information meeting last week.

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. — Since the closure of the friends of animal’s humane society in Cloquet back in 2018 the city, and county have been looking to fill that void.

After the loss of the only animal shelter in the Carlton County area, city and county staff have stepped in to provide free microchip clinics to residents.

Local law enforcement has also pitched in by providing microchip readers for residents.

Recently an animal shelter advocacy group was formed on Facebook garnering massive support.

The group says their end goal is to create a non-profit to help animal control in the area.

“We recognized as a group that these aren’t permanent. The county really does need a shelter to address the area’s animal control needs. But also stray needs for animals needing to be replaced and rehomed,” Carlton County Area Animal Shelter Advocacy Group Co-Administrator, Bekki Babineau says.

The next meeting will be held on October 28th at 6 p.m. at the VFW in Carlton.

