Cloquet-Carlton Girls Soccer Claims Third Straight Section Title

DULUTH, Minn. – The Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team used two goals in the second half to get the 3-0 win over North Branch to capture the section 7AA title.

Alexa Snesrud, Olivia Macaulay and Olivia Jameson all scored for the Lumberjacks as they take home their third straight section title.

Cloquet-Carlton now prepares for the Class AA state tournament, which is set to begin Oct. 26.