Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Boys Soccer Takes Down Duluth Denfeld to Win Section 7AA Title

Jordan Aultman scored twice, including the game-winner, while Elijah Aultman scored once as the Lumberjacks punch their ticket to the state tournament.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a back-and-forth battle early, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer team used a second half goal to defeat Duluth Denfeld 3-2 to win the section 7AA championship.

This avenges the Lumberjacks’ loss last season, where the Hunters pulled off the upset in the first round.

Jordan Aultman scored twice, including the game-winner, while Elijah Aultman scored once. Gus Haugen and Matt Eklund scored for the Hunters.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton now prepares for the Class AA state tournament, which is set to begin on Oct. 26.