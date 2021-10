Duluth East Boys Soccer Blank Centennial to Win Section 7AAA Championship

It's the Greyhounds first section title since 2018 and avenged back-to-back playoff losses against the Cougars.

DULUTH, Minn. – David Wallerstein scored twice and Kai Hoffman added a penalty kick goal to help Duluth East knock off Centennial 3-0 in the Section 7AAA championship game.

