General Election Day is Around the Corner

DULUTH, Minn.- We are only weeks away from Duluth’s 2021 general election on November 2, and officials encourage people to vote early.

The city’s general election ballot includes two City Councilors-at-Large positions, two district city council seats, and multiple school board positions.

This Friday is the last day to request mail-in ballots. After Friday, voters can come into City Hall to cast their vote early to avoid lines on election day.

“Clearly, we know that a lot of people are passionate about voting and the opportunity to have their voices be heard,” said Duluth Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele. “So whether this is an off-year election or a normal election with bigger positions up for stake, this is one of those opportunities that people can come to have their voice be heard.”

Early voting will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.