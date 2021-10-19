Hartley Park Pond Clean-Up

DULUTH, Minn.- Members of Duluth Public Works and Utilities are cleaning up the Hartley Park pond just in time for winter.

As a part of routine maintenance, crew members began clearing out tree debris and cattail plants from the pond’s dam Tuesday morning.

The pond will be undergoing its annual dam inspection before we move into colder temperatures.

“Right now, the water is relatively low, making the clean-up easier,” said Duluth Utility Operations Supervisor Chris Kleist. “That’s a good point that when spring melt comes in, the ice jams could build-up, having a spillway clear and functional is very important.”

Cleaning out the dam is crucial to managing the pond’s flood control and ensuring it’ll function properly.