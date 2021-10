Kidd’s Hat Trick Helps Superior Boys Soccer Win First-Ever Home Playoff Game

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Senior Jakob Kidd continued his scoring barrage with a first half hat trick as the Superior boys soccer team defeated Chippewa Falls 5-1 Tuesday night in the WIAA regional semi-finals.

The Spartans move on to face Eau Claire Memorial in the regional finals. That game will take place Saturday in Eau Claire.