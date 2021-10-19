Life 97.3 Looking to Spread Kindness in the Northland

So far, the station has already received hundreds of stories and video submissions on their website.

DULUTH, Minn. — One local radio station is looking to spread kindness around the Northland.

Earlier this month, Life 97.3 asked its listeners to submit videos to the station’s website of themselves or others doing acts of kindness.

The radio station has a goal of reaching 973 acts by World Kindness Day on Nov. 11, and they are also sharing people’s submissions on the radio every day.

“It’s either seeing kindness so something that somebody does around you or doing that yourself. We have just talked about it just takes seeing somebody else do something kind for you to be encouraged to do something for somebody else and kind of keep passing that along,” Life 97.3 Listener Engagement Director, Kelley Johnson says.

So far, the station has already received hundreds of stories and video submissions on its website.

For more information, click here.