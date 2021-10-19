Minnesota Wilderness Pick Potatoes at Stokke’s Farm

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Wilderness swapped their skates for spuds as the team met up at Stokke’s Farm to help pick potatoes. The get-together was not only a way for the players to hang out together, but they plan on donating the potatoes to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“With Thanksgiving coming up, there’s a lot of people that need to be given to and it was a good thing to come out here while we’re all fortunate enough to be able to play hockey and hangout as a team. We came out here and made a good cause with a good day,” said forward Gunner Thoreson.

“It’s a small community here in Cloquet and the surrounding area so when we have the opportunity, and especially on a day like today where it’s 70 degrees in October, to get the boys out and help the community. It shows what the community means to us, which is everything in a small town,” assistant coach Brendan Phelps said.

The Wilderness will be back home this weekend when they take on Jainesville.