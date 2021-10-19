Proctor, Duluth Marshall to Meet in Section 7A Boys Soccer Championship

The action begins at 7 p.m. at Egerdahl Field in Proctor.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Wednesday night, the Proctor and Duluth Marshall boys soccer teams will meet up for the third time this season, but this time, a trip to the state tournament is on the line.

After a slow start to the season, the rails have been on a roll, winning four of their last five matches, including a 4-0 shutout over Legacy Christian Academy in the semi-finals. The team attributes their success to a new-found sense of urgency among the players.

“I think it clicked a little bit right before playoffs. We started picking up our act and playing like a team. We are clicking now. Everybody’s feeling confident. We’ve got our swagger back. We’re going good,” said forward Zach Schnabel.

“The last handful of games, we’ve turned it on and Saturday we kind of put it all together. To be the first time we’ve made a section final I think since 2010 is a big deal for this community and this team. Just proud of the boys and this opportunity they have,” head coach Anthony Wood said.

As for the Hilltoppers, revenge will be on their minds as they dropped both regular season meetings against the Rails and both games ended 2-1.

“I remember they’re physical. They’re big and they’re fast so they’re able to beat us when they get it over the top so we just got to be careful and not make the defensive mistakes,” said forward Collin Larson.

“Two hard-fought matches, but we were on the short end. The bench is kind of shortened up a little bit so we are really relying on a number of guys, just that cohesion. I think that’s going to be it because they’re starting to feed off each other,” said head coach Mike Sengbush.

