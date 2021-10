Proctor Girls Soccer Win First Section Title Since 1998

Sophomore Kelsey Tangen scored the lone goal of the night for the Rails.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Sophomore Kelsey Tangen scored the lone goal of the night in the second half as the Proctor girls soccer team held on to beat Legacy Christian Academy 1-0 to win the Section 7A championship.

The Rails punch their ticket to the state tournament for the first time since 1998.