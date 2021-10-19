Producer

KQDS FOX 21 TV in Duluth, Minnesota is looking for a Producer who can be one of our newsroom leaders. This person will play a major role in shaping our daily newscasts. This job includes not only producing responsibilities, but also assisting as needed with assignments, researching story ideas, and setting up interviews. The ideal candidate has solid writing, computer, and telephone skills. You will be writing stories for both broadcast and web/social media and should be comfortable multi-tasking many duties under tight deadlines. Email resume/cover letter to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (No phone calls please).

EOE FOX 21, Owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC