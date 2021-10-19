Several Sled Dogs ‘Severely Injured’ in Itasca County Hit-and-Run Incident

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities say several sled dogs were struck and severely injured Saturday night while training on a trail in Itasca County.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call around 7:10 p.m. of a vehicle driving on the Circle T Snowmobile Trail near Button Box Road.

The vehicle had struck several sled dogs training on the trail.

The dogs were severely injured in the incident.

Reports state the vehicle left the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

The incident is pending further investigation.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.