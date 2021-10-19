St. Louis County Public Health Announces New Vaccine and Testing Options

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County Public Health is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments and testing opportunities for the community.

Vaccines available at these clinics include Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. Also available are Pfizer boosters for those who are eligible, as well as third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised individuals.

Vaccine appointments this week include:

Wednesday, October 20 : Shriners Center and Meeting Facility, 5152 Miller Trunk Hwy in Hermantown from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. One Roof Community Housing, 12 East 4th Street in Duluth from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

: Thursday, October 21 : Community Action Duluth, 2424 West 5th Street, #102, Duluth, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

: Friday, October 22: St. Louis County Government Services Center – Duluth, 320 West 2nd Street from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. St. Louis County Government Services Center – Virginia, 201 South 3rd Avenue West from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines are recommended, though walk-ins will be accommodated whenever possible. People can register for an appointment by clicking here.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County Public Health continues to offer free COVID-19 tests three days per week on the Iron Range. These are Vault saliva tests, and results typically come back in 24-48 hours. No appointment is needed for these COVID-19 tests.

Testing days, times, and locations are listed below: